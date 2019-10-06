Fatal car crash leaves 2 dead and several others injured

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - On Saturday, October 5, 2019, at approximately 12:45 p.m. Idaho State Police investigated a five-vehicle, fatality crash on US91 near milepost 119, in Shelley.



Michael Chaffin, 65, of Idaho Falls, was driving northbound on US91 in a 2016 Ford F350. Chaffin stopped for traffic and was attempting to make a left turn. Taylor France, 42, of Firth was northbound on US91 in a 2016 Toyota Tacoma. Caitlyn Evans, 20, of Idaho Falls, was also northbound on US91 in a 2012 Nissan Sentra. Both Taylor France and Caitlyn Evans slowed for traffic. Jericka Evans, 29, of Firth, was northbound on US91 in a 2016 Ford F350. She failed to slow for the stopped traffic and collided with the Nissan Sentra, which resulted in a chain reaction. Both the Nissan Sentra and the Toyota Tacoma were forced into the southbound lane of travel. Guadalupe Vega, 37, of Idaho Falls, was southbound on US91 in a 2001 Ford F150 and collided with both the Nissan Sentra and the Toyota Tacoma.



Jean Hurrle, 24, of Idaho Falls and a juvenile were passengers in the Nissan Sentra. Hurrle, the juvenile, Caitlyn Evans, and Jericka Evans were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Hurrle and the juvenile succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Next of kin has been notified.



Both lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 4 hours while crews investigated. Idaho State was assisted by Bingham County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police from District 5.