Federal grants to fund Challis airport improvements

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Challis Airport is among five in Idaho that will receive Federal Aviation Administration grants announced Tuesday.

The $477 million awarded to Idaho infrastructure projects were part of a total $3.18 billion awarded under the Federal Transportation Department's Airport Improvement Program.

The Challis Airport will receive $357,321 to reconstruct the runway lighting system. Boise, Orofino, Coeur d'Alene and McCall airports also won grants. The state of Idaho was awarded $415,000 to help update the state system plan study.

According to the FAA's most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.