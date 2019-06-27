News

Fees ordered at Bloomington Lake day-use area

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 11:57 AM MDT

MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A recreation service provider will begin managing the popular Bloomington Lake Day Use Area and several campgrounds with the Montpelier Ranger District this year.

Fee tubes will be installed in mid-July, initiating a $5 per vehicle day-use-fee.  People with a Federal Recreation Annual Pass will pay $2.50 per vehicle.  Fee envelopes will be placed at the Bloomington Lake parking lot.

Forest officials said increased visitation has created a significant strain on day-to-day operations at the formerly no-fee site. The day-use fees will be used to maintain amenities and ensure appropriate sanitation monitoring at Bloomington Lake.

"All our campgrounds, as well as the Minnetonka Cave, operate under a concessionaire permit," said Montpelier District Ranger Mike Duncan. "We decided to add Bloomington Lake under this strategy to alleviate some of the constraints on our workforce." 

Bloomington is a high-elevation (8,200 feet) 10-acre glaciated lake with a healthy trout population. Access is available to high-clearance vehicles only and the last quarter-mile is by foot travel only.
 

