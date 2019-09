PPD Incoming Chief Roger Schei (R) makes presentation to Chief Marchand (L) Monday.

PPD Incoming Chief Roger Schei (R) makes presentation to Chief Marchand (L) Monday.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello Police and citizens gathered Monday to wish outgoing Police Chief Scott Marchand well in his retirement.

Marchand has served as chief for the last seven years.

Deputy Chief Roger Schei was confirmed as Marchand's replacement by the Pocatello City Council earlier this month.