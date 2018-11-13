Festival of Trees kicks off 44th annual fundraiser

44th annual festival of trees

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Shilo Convention Center was transformed into a winter wonderland for the 44th annual Festival of Trees event that benefits local organizations for those individuals with disabilities.

More than 100 decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses.

The items were decorated by locals across the Eastern Idaho Region and will be auctioned off to raise money for the Development Workshop that provides services for those living with disabilities.

This years theme is Santa Claus Lane, and events will run all throughout the week with workshops for kids, fashion shows, various performances from across the region.

