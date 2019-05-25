Field of Honor Memorial pays tribute to fallen

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - The Field of Honor Memorial began a weekend of display Friday.

The program kicked off at noon. Even the rain stopped, and the clouds broke just in time. One thousand American flags are on display to represent our fallen. There is also a large U.S. flag draped from a crane over the field of flags below and few other flags around the Veterans Memorial on the hill. There are about 40 flags representing child abuse prevention also on display.

Child abuse prevention is the platform the Idaho Falls Exchange Club has adopted for the past seven years. The organization is responsible for the display.

People who came out Friday said the field of flags is very moving to see.

"You don't really realize, clear through Vietnam and, of course, Iraq. It's impressive when you see the flags. I was just looking at the name tags. You know, these are real people," said Rob Farnum, a former member of the U.S. Army Reserves.

The display is up all weekend. It will be lighted at night.

There will be another program held Monday for Memorial Day. It starts at noon at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls. KIDK Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz is the master of ceremonies.

