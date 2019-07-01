Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Idaho Falls Fire Department is looking into what caused a fire at Lincoln High School.

A fire alarm at the school was triggered around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

Shortly after a neighbor called in saying they saw flames coming from the roof of the school.

Authorities on scene said the fire was coming from the gymnasium, and they were able to contain it to that building.

Right now it is not known what caused the fire or how much damage was done to the building.