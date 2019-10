LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A fire at Fish Creek Pass is about 5.5 acres on private land in Caribou County.

It's located about five miles east of Lava Hot Springs off Highway 34 at milepost 377.

No word on the cause of the fire.

The fire is not threatening any structures but is threatening BLM ground.

Three engines have been sent to fight the fire.