Lincoln Center classes re-scheduled

Kids back in school at Lincoln Elementary

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: 11-12 3:20 p.m. Class schedules at the Lincoln Early Childhood Center will resume on Wednesday.

The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District said it wanted to maintain consistency for the classrooms impacted by the Monday night fire. That fire damaged a modular classroom unit but did not impact the main building or any other modular units.

"Our current focus is to come up with the best solution that will be the least disruptive to our District's youngest learners," said Courtney Fisher, PCSD 25 Communications and Community Relations. "Right now, we are optimistic that we can resume our regular schedule and accommodate these learners in their new classrooms as soon as possible."

The half-day, 3-year old Head Start classes, formerly housed in the damaged unit, will be temporarily relocated to to classrooms at Wilcox Elementary School. Classes for those students will resume on Tuesday, November 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The full-day, 3-year old Head Start class will be incorporated into the main Lincoln building. Those classes will resume on Monday, November 18.

All other Head Start classes normally held in the modular unit, but not impacted by the fire, will resume on Monday, November 18.

Staff will be communicating directly with parents and guardians to clarify class schedules.



Original Story:

Classes have been canceled at the Lincoln Early Childhood Center at 330 Oakwood Drive in Pocatello, after a fire broke out in one of the modular units Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the center at around 10 p.m. Damage was contained to the modular unit and did not affect the main building.

The Pocatello -Chubbuck School District said the Pocatello Fire Department was investigating the cause of the fire. Early reports indicate it may have started in a heating unit.

The district will provide more information about the fire and class scheduling as it becomes available.

