Firefighters control landfill fire

Crews respond to landfill fire

SAINT ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Update: 8:25 a.m. 10-15-19

Fire Departments from South Fremont, Ashton, and Madison were called to a large fire at the "Ard Landfill" on the Teton HIghway in Fremont County at around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The South Fremont Fire Department says that is a privately operated recycling center.

The fire was fully controlled at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and fire crews were being dismissed from the scene. The cause of the fire was not disclosed.



Original Story:

A big fire in Saint Anthony lit up the sky Monday night.

A witness called into the Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 newsroom to say the fire was at the landfill.

Fremont County Emergency services responded to the fire and tried to put it out.

Dispatch does not believe any buildings were threatened at the time of the fire.

There is no word on any injuries or other problems at the landfill.

