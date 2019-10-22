Fire damages Roberts garage

Firefighting crews arrive at Roberts fire. Photo shared by Eva Farkas

ROBERTS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Roberts Volunteer Fire Department was called to a garage fire at 603 North 2700 East at around 7 p.m. Monday.

Fire Chief Jared White said that, in addition to the garage, the fire damaged a motorcycle and other material stored inside.

One firefighter was injured in the incident and transported for treatment. His condition was not revealed.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said the owner of the property was welding inside the garage last weekend and it appears that welding material smoldered, then ignited Monday night.

