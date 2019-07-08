UPDATE: Fire crews reach 100 percent containment of Radar Hill Fire

Courtesy: BLM

Courtesy: BLM

CLARK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 7/7/19 8:41 P.M.: Fire crews contained the Radar Hill fire at 10:30 Saturday night.

The Bureau of Land Management is hoping to have control of the fire by 6 p.m. tonight.

Two engines will finish mopping up hot spots in the interior ofthe fire perimeter.

UPDATE 7/6/19 9:05 P.M.: The Radar Hill Fire is 60 percent contained.

BLM is estimating full containment by 9:30 p.m. tonight.

They are hoping for control by Sunday, July 7th, at 6 p.m.

There are three engines working on this fire, along with a Clark County Fire Department engine and Hamer Fire Department engines.

UPDATE 7/6/19 5:48 P.M.: The Radar Hill Fire is about 10 miles northeast of Dubois near Radar Hill.

It is about 75 acres and is burning through grass and brush in an area that is flat with rolling hills.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

There is no containment on the fire, or any control.

According to the Idaho Fire Info Facebook Page, they are hoping to have the fire under control by 6 p.m., with full containment by 9 p.m.

No structures are threatened

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews from Clark County, Fremont County and Bureau of Land Management are responding to a fire deep in Clark County.

It has started where last year's Grassy Ridge Fire started, it is north of Junipers and west of Red Road.

There is no word yet on how big the fire is, but people in Saint Anthony say they can see the plume of smoke, which is more than 20 miles away.

Stay with Local News 8 at KIDK Eyewitness News 3 for updates on this developing story.

Shared by Brett Davis

Shared by Brett Davis

Shared by Brett Davis

Shared by Brett Davis

Shared by Brett Davis

Shared by Brett Davis

Shared by Brett Davis

Shared by Brett Davis

Shared by Brett Davis