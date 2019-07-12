The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Saturday, with a threat of dry afternoon thunderstorms and gusty winds.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 410 AND 425...

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect

from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

* TIMING...Best chance for thunderstorm activity is from 3PM MDT

Saturday afternoon through 12AM MDT Saturday evening.

* LAL: 6

* PRECIPITATION...Most storms will be mainly dry.

* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms will move to the north

and east at around 20 mph.

* OUTFLOW WINDS...Strong outflow wind gusts to 50 mph possible.

* IMPACTS...Blowing dust within outflow winds may reduce

visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.