Firefighter rides 313 miles to raises money for Wildland Firefighter Foundation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

A local firefighter is walking and biking 313 miles to spread awareness and raise money for families of firefighters killed or injured in the line of duty.

Around 10 a.m Monday, Idaho Falls firefighter paramedic Bill Arsenault started his journey from Idaho Falls to Boise.

His trek is in recognition of the 25th anniversary of the Wildland Firefighter Foundation and the South Canyon Fire that killed 14 firefighters.

He plans to drop by fire departments in towns along the way and stop to talk with pedestrians to spread awareness about families who need the community's help.

"What we are trying to accomplish is, raising money for the foundation," Arsenault said. "That money goes to those families where someone is either hurt or killed. Oftentimes families of those individuals still have bills that need to get paid. They need to make a house payment or have children that need to be taken care of. That money helps contribute to this cause."

So far, Arsenault has been able to raise $2,000 on his own. His goal is to raise $10,000 by Friday.

If you are interested in learning more about the foundation visit this link here.

If you would like to make a donation visit here.