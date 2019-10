IFFD

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to the Three Foundations condominium development near the intersection of 17th and Woodruff at 7:47 p.m.. Monday.

Firefighters found a tree and some vinyl fencing on fire, but put it out before it could spread to any of the housing units.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.