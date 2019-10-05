News

First Lady Melania Trump visits Grand Teton, Yellowstone visit canceled

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 12:04 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 06:09 PM MDT

First Lady Melania Trump visits Grand Teton

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - First Lady Melania Trump's visit to Yellowstone National Park was canceled Friday.

White House officials say the two-day trip was cut short because of a forecast of snow and a high of 37 degrees at Old Faithful geyser.

The First Lady did stop in Grand Teton National Park early in the morning and spoke with second and fourth graders from Jackson and Munger Mountain Elementary School. The children gave a presentation on the meaning of the National Park Service's logo, and they received "Every Kid Outdoors" passes to access more than 2,000 federally operated facilities.

On Thursday, Trump toured Jackson and rafted down the Snake River. You can view more from Thursday's visit below.

