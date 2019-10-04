First Lady Melania Trump visits Jackson

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - First Lady Melania Trump is in Jackson, Wyo. promoting U.S. national parks and her youth initiative.

8 Photos First Lady Melania Trump visits Jackson First Lady Melania Trump visits Jackson

She touched down in Jackson Thursday morning and plans to visit national parks and landmarks and spread the child well-being message that's a key component of her year-old "Be Best" initiative.

"Today was full of adventure, exploring different parts of Wyoming with students," said First Lady Melania Trump. "I want to thank the young leaders in the Jackson District Boy Scouts for their commitment to public service and protecting our historic national treasures. I applaud their dedication to such important causes. We should continue encouraging our children to experience and preserve the diverse rivers, mountains, and landscapes that make up the natural beauty of Wyoming that we had the privilege of enjoying today."

Melania Trump met with Boy Scouts and rafted down the Snake River.

The first lady spent about 20 minutes greeting the uniformed scouts and posing for pictures in Jackson on Thursday as a crowd of several hundred people lined the sidewalks around the town square. She was greeted with the singing of The Star-Spangled Banner.

Later in the afternoon, Trump and a group of fourth-graders rafted down the Snake River with the Teton Range as a backdrop.

On Friday, she is scheduled to visit Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks.