First responders preparing for summer emergencies

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello first responders are preparing for seasonal emergencies as more and more people begin to enjoy warmer weather. From car and ATV accidents to dehydration and wildfires, first responders need to be ready for anything.

The summer months are just around the corner. More people are getting outside to enjoy warmer weather. However, more outdoor activities result in a spike in emergency calls.

“There are just a plethora of things going on as people get outdoors, and we try to support them when we can,” Pocatello Fire assistant chief Travis Smith said.

Among the increase in car accidents on the interstate, first responders are also dealing with accidents on the trails.

“We have great natural resources and trails around here. We see a lot more accident and injury by the design of the sports. They’re just riskier. So with access to those trail systems comes more people getting injured,” Smith said.

From 2014 through 2016, there were 36 reported deaths caused by ATV accidents in Idaho, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Report. The statistic doesn’t surprise Smith.

“It’s probably the most common thing we see as the summer season comes along. History has shown us that they’re a little higher speed, more weight involved and people are a little less careful. So, we see an increase in ATV accidents.”

Though first responders can’t stop risky behavior, they urge riders to wear helmets, to take riding classes before hitting the trails and to always stay on the trail not only for their own safety but all of southeast Idaho, as well. ATVs are strongly linked to causing wildfires in tall grass.

“We’re predicted to have a delayed wildfire season in southeast Idaho, we expect to have maybe a more significant wildfire season. So I would encourage people to be cognizant when they’re outdoors and make sure their vehicles meet the four standards, so they don’t have sparks.”

To find out more on how you can help prevent wildfires from your ATVs, you can see the guidelines on the Forest Service website.