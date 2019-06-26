First responders warning parents the danger of hot cars during summer

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

As we enter summer, first responders are urging parents and dog owners to never leave their children or animals inside of a car alone, even if the windows are rolled down.

In 2018, 52 children died of heatstroke as a result of being left in a hot car. This can occur when they are mistakenly forgotten, or the child gets into an unlocked car without the parent knowing.

A child's body temperature can rise three to five times faster than an adult's. If a child’s body temperature rises above 104 degrees, they can show signs of heat exhaustion. Even if the outside temperature is relatively low, the vehicle’s interior temperature can rise very quickly.

Animals also fall victim to hot cars. Every year, dogs suffer and die when their guardians make the mistake of leaving them in a parked car. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, on a 78-degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can soar to 100 degrees in just minutes, and on a 90-degree day, the interior temperature can reach as high as 109 degrees in less than 10 minutes. Temperatures that high are deadly for animals inside.

