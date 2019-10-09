First snowfall of the season takes locals by surprise

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A new look to Idaho's landscape Wednesday late afternoon gave some locals a little surprise.

Winter doesn't officially start till Dec. 21, and even though we're still in early October, Idaho got a jump start to the wintry season.

Camille Phillips, a Rigby resident, was out doing her weekly grocery shopping when asked if she was prepared to face the snow as she ran your daily errands, "No, I was not."

For some, this sudden snowfall feels like it came out of nowhere.

The National Weather Service says the 30-degree drop from Tuesday's high is a once-in-a-decade event. Even with this rare and unwanted luck of the draw, many can't help but feel we missed out on all four seasons.

"I kinda wish we would have had fall before winter," said a woman shopping in Rigby.

"I think snow should always be after Halloween," Phillips said.

Ready or not the winter wonderland is upon us and some folks have the right idea.

A now-white grassy field didn't stop Matthew Polk of Rigby from mowing the lawn.

"It's Idaho, wait five minutes and it's only going to get worse," Polk said.

Now that forecast may be right on the money, with temperatures expected to continue dropping through the night.

As we enter the snowy season, drivers are advised to be prepared for slick roads and high visibility as the entire front passes through.