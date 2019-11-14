Fish and Game holds quarterly meeting in Pocatello

Fish and Game meets in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - On Wednesday evening, dozens gathered at Idaho Fish & Game's Southeast Region office in Pocatello for the quarterly meeting of the commission.

During the public hearing section of the meeting, items like beaver trapping, methods of lethal animal control and even climate change were addressed.

According to Regional Communications Manager Jennifer Jackson, basically anything Fish & Game related can be brought up at these meetings.

"No matter whether you're talking about beavers, pheasants, deer, elk, there's always going to be questions, thoughts, ideas that are shared to us, or with us, by our public," Jackson explained.

Comments and concerns are encouraged as Jackson said it's those things that will shape the rules and regulations the commission implements.