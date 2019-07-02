Fisherman missing after falling into Snake River

MGN Online

MURPHY, Idaho (AP) - The Ada County Sheriff's Office says a 42-year-old fisherman is missing after he fell off a dock and into the swift-moving Snake River.



The man's name has not been released. The sheriff's office says he was fishing near the Swan Falls Dam late Saturday night or early Sunday morning when he fell into the water.



Dive teams with the sheriff's office and the Boise Fire Department have done extensive searches of the river but had not yet found him early Tuesday.