Flames destroy Chubbuck landmark

Fire destroys Chubbuck Landmark

Chubbuck, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Iconic building in Chubbuck was destroyed by an early Saturday morning fire.

Fire crews are investigating the exact cause of the fire at The 5-Mile Inn on Yellowstone. Crews arrived to battle the blaze around 6:30 a.m., finding the 5-Mile Inn fully engulfed.

Investigators believe a grease fire started in the kitchen and spread to the attic, but the official cause is yet to be determined.

It took about 30 firefighters several hours to put out the fire. Crews were still on the scene mopping up hot spots well into the afternoon. The bar is a total loss.

No injuries have been reported.

The owner says he plans to rebuild the 70-year-old mom-and-pop cafe and bar.