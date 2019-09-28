Flood Watch issued for SE Idaho and Western WY

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flood Watch for portions of eastern Idaho and southeast Idaho,

including the following areas, in eastern Idaho, Big Hole

Mountains. In southeast Idaho, Bear River Range, Blackfoot

Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region,

Marsh and Arbon Highlands, and Raft River Region.

* Through late tonight

* Heavy rainfall will continue into tonight across the region,

with 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally higher amounts are

possible.

* Excessive rainfall will increase the risk of rock slides and mud slides

in steep, unstable terrain. Recent wildfire burn scars will be

especially prone to mud slides.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Significant Rainfall over Western Basins and Valleys across

Western Wyoming Today through Sunday Morning.

A strong fall storm system will result in periods of rainfall and

even a few thunderstorms today and Sunday. There is the potential

for precipitation to move over the same locations for a

considerable amount of time. Snow levels will generally be above

8500 over the north, and 9500 to even 10000 feet over the southern

parts of western Wyoming.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING FOR PORTIONS

OF WESTERN WYOMING BELOW 8500 FEET...

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for Jackson Hole, Star Valley, Upper Green

River Basin Foothills, and elevations below 8500 feet in the

Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* Today through Sunday morning.

* Rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.25 are likely from a line

extending from 30 miles south of Afton to Pinedale, northward to

Moose. Isolated higher rainfall amounts to around 2 inches is

possible. The heaviest rainfall will occur today and tonight.

* The greatest hazard will be rock and mud slides in steeply

sloped canyons such as Hoback and Snake River canyons, as well

as recent wildfire burn scars including the Roosevelt burn scar

in Sublette County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Excessive rainfall could cause mud slides near steep terrain with

little or no warning. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud,

vegetation and other loose materials.