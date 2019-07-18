Food drive not receiving donations due to late harvest season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Marshall Public Library is hosting a fresh food drive, but because of the cold spring, there haven't been any donations yet.

The food drive has been active since mid-May and will continue until Sept. 30. All donations go to the Idaho Food Bank.

Last year, the food drive collected more than 600 pounds of fresh food. Amy Campbell, a librarian helping with the collection, said it's unlikely they'll be able to raise that much this year.

"Because of the cold spring we had, I don't know if we're going to get that number again this year because the growing season is just a bit shorter," Campbell said.

Despite the slow start, Campbell hopes people will donate what they can.

"We’re doing this food drive because we have thousands of people who come through our doors every month, and so we’re really in an ideal position to help out the food bank," Campbell said.

People can donate homegrown fruits, vegetables and even herbs at the front desk of the library.