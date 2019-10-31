Food for Fines starts Friday at Marshall Library

Marshall Public Library

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Marshall Public Library will launch its "Food for Fines" program Friday. The program will continue through December 14.

The library food drive will allow patrons to pay off any library fines in exchange for a food donation. Each non-perishable food item is worth a dollar.

For example, the library said someone with $10 in fines could bring in ten cans of food when they return the borrowed item and clear their balance.

"Thank you to the community for their continued support of those in need," said Kristy Lyon, Lead Reference Librarian. "Last year, we collected nearly 1,600 items, and over the last five years we've gathered more than 5,300 items."

During the first two weeks of the food drive, the library will donate its collections to the Growling Gardens Thanksgiving meal boxes. The last 4 weeks will assist the Idaho Foodbank.

The donations should be canned fruits, vegetables, meats, soups, boxed meals, pasta, peanut butter, and jelly. Home-canned, open foods or items that are past expiration dates cannot be accepted.

The library stopped charging overdue fines for youth aged 17 and younger in September.

The Food for Fines program does not include replacement fees for damaged materials, collection agency fees, card replacement fees, or future overdue fines.