Forest orders area closure to assist investigation

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: 6-28

Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner clarified Thursday that the short-term closure of the Timber Creek area will be in effect from Friday through Monday.

He said the closure is part of what has become an annual search effort since DeOrr Kunz' disappearance. It is the second time the Sheriff has implemented an area closure as part of his search investigative plan.

Penner said the search was part of his office's due diligence in the ongoing investigation.

He also encouraged the public to be cautious about speculation or unverified facts. He said all public information on the investigation will come through professional media outlets.



ORIGINAL STORY:

The Salmon-Challis National Forest has ordered a temporary area and road closure on the Leadore Ranger District. According to the forest, "the purpose of the closure is for public health and safety for law enforcement operations..."

Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner said the request is part of his ongoing investigation into the disappearance of DeOrr Kunz on July 10, 2015.

The boy was originally reported missing at a campground near the closure area.

The closed area surrounds the Lower Timber Creek Reservoir Campground, including Forest Road #172A, from the junction of Forest Road #172 and Forest Road #172B to the junction of Forest Road #172. Forest Road #172 will remain open as will the Upper Timber Creek Reservoir Campground.

The sheriff's office does not anticipate the closure will last longer than a few days.