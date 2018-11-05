Four taken to the hospital after two vehicle crash

POCATELLO (KIFI/KIDK)- - Idaho State Police is investigating a two car crash heading south on Interstate 15 that happened around 4:11 p.m. on Sunday.

It happened near mile marker 55.

19 year old Jayden Delozier of Meridian was driving south in a 2000 Honda Accord when Delozier failed to slow down for traffic and hit the back of a 2014 Infiniti QX80 driven by 24 year old Cody Winzer of Billings Montana.

Delozier drove off the right shoulder where he hit an embankment and rolled.

Delozier's vehicle ended up on its roof.

Winzer and a juvenile were not taken to a hospital. Delozier and three juvenile passengers were taken by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.

Both occupants in Winzer's vehicle and two juveniles in Delozier's vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

Delozier and one juvenile were not.

The crash is currently being investigated by Idaho State Police.