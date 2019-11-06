Franklin Courthouse future decided

Copyright 2019 CNN

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Franklin County Commissioners have warned that if the county does not bring its courthouse into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the county could be exposed to some hefty lawsuits.

The county asked voters to approve a $2.9 million construction bond. The bond required a 2/3 majority to pass. The vote was 1,448 in favor to 768 against.

The bond will cost property owners about $18 per $100,000 of assessed valuation.

You can find the rest of community election results under the county banner in the 2019 election results listed above.

