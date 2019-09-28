Freeze Watch issued for Monday Morning

FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM MDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees possible.

* WHERE...The Snake Plain and Eastern Magic Valley.

* WHEN...Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A hard freeze, defined as widespread

temperatures below 28 degrees, is possible Monday morning for

portions of the watch area. For those who do not experience a

hard freeze Monday morning, one is likely Tuesday morning, which

will end the growing season across all of southeast Idaho.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.