Fremont ambulance override fails

Posted: Nov 06, 2019 08:24 AM MST

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fremont County voters were asked to approve a $410,000 permanent increase in the Fremont County Ambulance District tax levy.  The district said it needed more funding to maintain modern facilities and equipment.   The proposal needed a 2/3 majority for approval.  It failed to pass by a vote of 1,178 in favor to 1,056 against, short of that 2/3 majority.       

