Fremont ambulance override fails

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fremont County voters were asked to approve a $410,000 permanent increase in the Fremont County Ambulance District tax levy. The district said it needed more funding to maintain modern facilities and equipment. The proposal needed a 2/3 majority for approval. It failed to pass by a vote of 1,178 in favor to 1,056 against, short of that 2/3 majority.

