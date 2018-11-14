Fremont deputies investigate farm equipment damage

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fremont County Sheriffs' deputies are trying to locate people who may be responsible for damage reported Wednesday.

Deputies were called to investigate damaged farm equipment on 3100 East, near the Teton Dam spillway. Officers learned there were a group of people who may have started a campfire in the area on Tuesday night.

Anyone who may be able to identify those involved is encouraged to contact the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at 208-624-4482.

