Friends of the Teton River wins EPA grant

Friends of the Teton River leads community field tour

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Friends of the Teton River (FTR) in Driggs has been awarded an $82,900 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to promote ecological awareness and stewardship.

FTR will use the grant to support its Teton County Farms and Fish Initiative. In partnership with the Teton Soil Conservation District, Teton County Farm Bureau and Henry's Fork Foundation, FTR will work with farmers, local leaders, and Teton County residents to provide free classes, workshops, field visits, on-farm testing procedures and general knowledge of conservation and water management.

The project intends to use agricultural education to build community knowledge and skills. The public could ten work collaboratively to conserve and protect water resources and aquatic ecosystems in the Teton River Watershed.

"Environmental education is a key part of our mission to protect people and the environment, said EPA Region 10 Regional Administrator Chris Hladick." EPA's environmental education grants help communities explore environmental issues, engage in problem solving, and develop the skills to make informed and responsible decisions to address environmental challenges."