Ft. Hall awarded community development grant

Fort Hall Gets $60 Million In Federal Lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Fort Hall Tribal Housing Authority and Nez Perce Tribe will each receive $500,000 in Indian Community Development Block grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). $63 million was distributed to 85 Native American communities across the country.

"HUD is committed to supporting affordable housing and economic opportunities for Native American communities across the country," said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. "These grants will generate other investments from public and private sources to create economic opportunities, improve housing conditions and create jobs in Indian country."

The funds will be used to preserve and expand housing stocks, stimulate economic and community development priorities.

The program was established to help tribes meet community development needs. Funding is awarded on a competitive basis each year. It can be used to rehabilitate or build new housing, buy land for housing, build infrastructure projects like roads, water and sewer facilities or spur economic development that creates new jobs.