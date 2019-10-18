Fundraiser for 5 Mile Inn employees this Saturday

5 Mile Inn fundraiser

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The community is rallying behind the 5 Mile Inn Bar and Cafe that closed its doors because of a fire earlier this month.

Local business owners, Rory and Jennifer Erchuls, are hosting the "Benefit for Burn" fundraiser on Saturday in the Union Taproom.

There will be a silent auction, taco bar and local bands playing all night.

Money raised from ticket sales and the silent auction will go directly to the 5 Mile Inn employees who lost their income when the 5 Mile Inn burned down.

“The insurance will probably cover the reconstruction of the bar and help (the owner) Doug out, but the employees are kind of lost," Jennifer said.

"They don’t have a home to go back to as far as work is concerned. They don’t have their tips that they rely on every single night. We thought we could somehow augment whatever else they’re doing to get through with the holidays coming up."

Tickets can be purchased on the Union Taproom's Facebook page or at the door.