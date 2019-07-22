Game and Fish ponders its future in Jackson

Wyoming Game and fish Wyoming Game and Fish Commissioners consider whether Pinedale may be better for employees

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission is looking at options for meeting employee housing issues in Jackson, after meetings in Cheyenne last week. The cost of housing has made it difficult for the agency to recruit new employees to work in Teton County.

The commission is looking at two options. The first is to continue to identify and evaluate the most cost-efficient options, like purchasing homes, building homes or working with affordable housing organizations. The second option would relocate the regional office and some employees to another location, such as Pinedale.

The Game and Fish Department will report back to the commission at their September meeting.

