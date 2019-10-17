JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Jackson Hole Fire/EMS were called to mitigate a gas leak at the Karns Meadow well house Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, responders recognized the hazard of the chlorine gas leak and requested assistance from the Region 8 Regional Emergency Response Team (RERT).

Team members changed into Level A hazmat suites to make entry into the well house.

Two compressed cylinders of chlorine gas were turned off and gas levels were monitored to ensure the leak had been terminated.

Emergency responders worked for two hours to ensure public and responder safety as the hazard was mitigated.

No area evacuations were required.

The Town of Jackson Public Works staff provided critical information for the mitigation crew throughout the event.

"This was a very high-risk incident, said Battalion Chief Fire Marshal Kathy Clay. "Having the well-trained and ready Region 8 team here in Teton County provided the safest and quickest mitigation to this chlorine gas leak."

The Region 8 Response Team consists of 17 multiagency members who receive specialized training for hazardous material incidents and bomb threats.