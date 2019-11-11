Gas prices rise again

MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho gas prices rose again this week. GasBuddy reports that its survey of 802 stations shows prices rose 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.92 per gallon.

Those prices are 16 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but 15.5 cents per gallon less than this time a year ago.

The national average price fell 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week to an average $2.61 per gallon.

"It looks like average gas prices in most areas saw a modest uptick again in the last week, for the second consecutive week on continued optimism over a China/U.S. trade deal and another decline in gasoline inventories, which pushed wholesale gas prices higher in most areas," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Economic news is expected to boost oil demand, leading to gas prices that are either stable or increasing.

"California will likely soon slide back under $4 per gallon while the Pacific Northwest- Washington and Oregon- see declines of 10-25 cents over coming weeks," said DeHaan. "For the rest of the country, we'll see some limited price drops with the possibility of prices holding or even rising again this week, following oil prices higher."

