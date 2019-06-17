Gas prices take another dip

MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For the sixth straight week, national gasoline prices have declined, and prices are down in Idaho too.

Gas prices fell 5.8 cents per gallon in the past week, according to independent watchdog group Gas Buddy. Its survey of 802 Idaho gas stations shows an average price of $3.04 per gallon, which is down 5.8 cents in the past week. Prices are 11.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 13.2 cents lower than a year ago.

"It was a perfect week with every state seeing average gas prices decline versus last Sunday as stations continued to pass along the lower replacement cost as oil prices remain under considerable selling pressure," said Gas Buddy analyst Patrick DeHaan.

DeHaan said that even the attack on two oil tankers did not cause much more than a blink in the oil market. "Gas prices have been and will be unaffected by last weeks' oil tanker attack and we're highly likely to see the national average decline for its seventh straight week barring any curve balls," said DeHaan.

California, Illinois, and Ohio plan to raise state gas taxes significantly in about two weeks. Even so, Gas Buddy says Americans are spending nearly $100 million less every day on gasoline than they did a year ago.

You can check out the latest prices here.

