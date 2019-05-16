Getting rid of allergies

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It's that time of year when sniffing and sneezing is a regular occurrence due to allergies.

So, what are allergies exactly? According to Dr. David Petty, an allergy specialist at the Idaho Allergy and Asthma Clinic, allergies are your body responding to environmental allergens. Whatever you are allergic to, such as pollen or an animal, gives off particles you inhale.

"A lot of people inhale those and it doesn't bother them at all," Petty said. "But some people, their immune system has changed enough they they have become sensitized to them. So when you breath them in, it starts a chemical process in your body and you trigger an allergic reaction. So you have watery, itchy eyes, sneezy nose, stuffy nose, runny nose and it can be miserable."

Petty says it may seem like allergies get worse every year -- because they do. Global warming is creating more plants, which creates more pollen in the air. Over-the-counter medication can help alleviate allergies, but if you really want your allergies to stop, one way is allergy immunotherapy. It desensitizes you to outdoor pollens.

"So it's a slow process, it takes in the range of three to five years, plus or minus," Petty said. "But they get a series of injections and over time that's going to change their immune system so that they're not sensitized to those allergens."

Those thinking they want to try allergy immunotherapy can get tested for it.

"If you are having trouble getting a hold of your allergens," Petty said. "If you're thinking, 'Hey, I've tried that, you know, allergy pill. I've tried that nose spray and it's not working.' Or if you're thinking, 'Man, those can work, but I kind of want a more natural approach. I don't want to have to be on all of these medications. I'm worried about side affects.' Perfect candidate to, you know, come in, get tested, and if you're a candidate, get on immunotherapy and change your life."

While it can be hard to avoid allergies, you can try to do so by staying inside on windier days, using an air filter or using your air conditioner instead of having windows open. Over-the-counter medication can also help. Petty says nose sprays are more effective than allergy pills.