Girl charged by Yellowstone bison

NPS-Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - Yellowstone National Park rangers say a group of about 50 people walked to within 5-10 feet of a herd of bison at Observation Point Trail in the Old Faithful geyser area Tuesday.

According to witnesses, the bison eventually charged the group.

A 9-year-old Odessa, Florida girl was tossed into the air by a bull bison. She was taken to Old Faithful Lodge where she was treated by emergency medical providers, then taken to the Old Faithful Clinic for further treatment.

No citations have been issued and the incident is still under investigation.

The incident did prompt warnings from Park Rangers. "When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space," they warned. "Stay 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity."

