Girl hospitalized after apparent boating accident

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 04:57 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 05:48 PM MDT

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Custer County officials are searching Redfish Lake for a possible missing man.  

At 10:52 a.m. Friday, deputies were called to the lake, where bystanders were performing CPR on a four-year-old female.  

An overturned kayak was found nearby in the water, with a pair of men's boots on the bank. 

Deputies called the Bingham County Swift Water Dive Team to help determine if there is another missing person involved.

The Sheriff's Office is releasing no further information about the incident.

The girl was taken to St. Luke's Wood River Hospital in Ketchum.   Her condition is unknown. 
 

