Give police a bird

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello Police have launched a Thanksgiving food drive, with a bit of a twist.

It's called, "Give the Cops a Bird."

Pocatello Police will be collecting frozen turkeys for donation to the Idaho Food Bank. And, for every turkey donated, Idaho Central Credit Union will match that donation with another turkey.

Police invite citizens to "give them a bird" donation as they see officers around town, or drop off a frozen turkey at the Pocatello Police Department.

