Give police a bird

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 09:16 AM MST

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:16 AM MST

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello Police have launched a Thanksgiving food drive, with a bit of a twist.

It's called, "Give the Cops a Bird."  

Pocatello Police will be collecting frozen turkeys for donation to the Idaho Food Bank. And, for every turkey donated, Idaho Central Credit Union will match that donation with another turkey.

Police invite citizens to "give them a bird" donation as they see officers around town, or drop off a frozen turkey at the Pocatello Police Department. 
 

