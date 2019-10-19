Global walk for freedom comes to Gate City

People gathering to stand against slavery

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - On October 19th, people all across the world will be united for one cause.

That cause is to end slavery.

For the first time, people in the Gate City will be able to take to the streets to show their support in the Pocatello walk for Freedom.

Human trafficking is a terrifying crime that is happening everywhere in the world including Eastern Idaho.

Anyone can become a victim to it.

"Everyone is at risk," said Alma Jam the Walk for Freedom organizer, "it doesn't matter what race you are in, it doesn't matter your age group, everyone is susceptible to it and that is what is scary about it but at the same time, that gives us the power to all unite to talk about an issue that really effects all of us."

In cities all around the world, people will be using silence to making their voices heard, they will be walking dressed in black in a single file line in complete silence to draw attention to the modern day slavery issue.

"Freedom is so important to me and the fact that we are living in a society where there are more slaves than ever before in our history, or anytime that has ever been recoded. I can't fathom that. I'm passionate about it because it effects you and I, it effects everyone." Said Jam.

The victims are often youth that are targeted either on the internet or surprisingly by members of their own family.

The reality of human trafficking in Idaho is not what you might think.

"I think people have this view for human sex trafficking that it's someone chained in a basement, I think it's that picture we have off of TV right?" Said Sargent Kevin Loosli, a Twin Falls Police Officer. "They're in the basement in the dark with chains with mattresses lying on the floor. I think we have to get out of that stereotype we are seeing primarily females that are runaways."

Knowing what to look for and where to turn for answers can make all the difference, those scenes are from a documentary called the Cost of Freedom.

It was produced by Alma who says she is passionate about getting this word out.

"We all play a part in some way and so the part that I want to play is at least speaking about it and letting people know what they can do to protect themselves and what we can do as a community to really talk about this issue," said Jam.

You can find the documentary here.

Registration for the Pocatello walk for freedom starts at 9:30 at the city offices.

It is free but donations are welcome.

The walk starts at 10.

Everyone is encouraged to wear all black.