GM strike affecting local business

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A tentative deal may end the month-long strike with General Motors and the United Auto Workers union.

This has been the longest major strike in the auto industry in more than 20 years.

This strike has been stressful for many people and not just those back east.

As we enter into now week five of the protest, local businesses in eastern Idaho are feeling the impact of the strike.

Companies partnered with GM have car orders that haven't been built and built cars that haven't been shipped.

Drivers of motor vehicles by GM, like Chevrolets and Cadillacs, who need replacement parts are currently stuck with a broken car.

Smiths Chevrolet in Idaho Falls is feeling the impact of the union strike and is looking forward to both sides coming to a resolution.

"I'm really excited for it to be resolved. I think they are pretty close to finding a resolution right now. We just need both of our partners, General Motors is a partner of ours and UAW is a partner of ours as well, to find something that works best for all parties so that we can just go back to life as normal and have all the inventory that all of our guests needs in order to be taken care of immediately," said Smith Chevrolet and Honda general manager Cannon Smith.

It is not yet certain when workers will start returning to work.

A union statement says it will be decided at Thursday's meeting whether they should return to work or remain on strike.

If the strike ends this week, GM will have lost about $1.5 billion in profits, according to an estimate from the Anderson Economic Group.