Governor's call leads to second Garth Brooks show in Boise

Governor Brad Little places a call to singer Garth Brooks

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Country music legend Garth Brooks announced Thursday morning that he will perform a second show in Boise on July 19.

The decision came after Governor Brad Little put in a personal plea to the singer in a phone call yesterday.

Brooks second show will be on Friday the 19th at Albertsons Stadium on the Boise State University campus.

In the phone call Brooks said he hadn't thought of doing a second Idaho show, but that if he could it would be because of the Governor's call.

The first Garth Brooks performance on July 20 sold out within minutes.



Tickets to the second show will go on sale at 10 a.m. MDT Friday, May 31. There will be an 8 ticket limit.

Tickets will be available only at Ticketmaster online, Ticketmaster Express at 1-787-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster app on a mobile device. There will be no advance box office sales and all seats are reserved. Ticket prices are $74.58 + $5.37 Tax + $15.00 Service Charge= $94.95