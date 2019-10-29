Grateful grad gifts KISU-FM

ISU, Eric Gordon From left, ISU Student Affairs Associate Vice President Lyn Redington , Microsoft's David Baumert , KISU's student employee Krystoff Kissoon , KISU-FM Interim Manager Jamon Anderson and Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Lowell Richards.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 1987 Idaho State University graduate presented KISU-FM radio a $20,000 donation as part of its 20th anniversary, including a $10,000 employer match.

David Baumert is now a Microsoft project manager and a member of the company's Applied Robotics Research Team within its Artificial Intelligence and Research Division in Richland, Washington. He received the university's Professional Achievement Award in 2015.

"I hope that other alumni and friends of ISU will join me in helping to maintain its position as a positive cultural anchor in Idaho," Baumert said. "The size of a contribution is less important than the personal involvement it represents and I encourage everyone to participate. I had a great experience here as a student 30 years ago. I see it is still a great place to learn and I want that to continue."

KISU said it is the largest single gift the NPR station has received and will be used to purchase much-needed radio broadcasting equipment, including a new audio board and monitor.

Interim station manager Jamon Anderson noted, "This gift allows us to get ahead of some crucial needs built-up over 20 years. This is our 20th birthday and a lot of our current equipment was installed 20 years ago."