Grizzlies are on the hunt

Jeremy Nicholson, Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Grizzly bears have become increasingly active.

Idaho Fish and Game Department biologists have been watching a female grizzly with cubs near Harriman State Park. One has been seen digging gopher caches for an easy food source.

Bear biologist Jeremy Nicholson said this is the third year in a row bears have been observed in the same area. He thinks a grizzly mother is returning to a known food source.

"The sow put her legendary grizzly strength to use and made quick work of the soft soil," says Nicholson. "She dug up multiple caches as her cubs watched and joined in."

When bears emerge in the spring, they are hungry, but food sources can be in short supply. Nicholson said bears are opportunistic feeders and will eat almost anything. "One of the first food items grizzly bears seek when they wake are pocket gophers," he said. "Grizzlies will make a meal of a gopher if they get the opportunity, but they are primarily looking for roots and tubers buried by the gopher."

He said the bear's behavior was a good warning to humans to store food properly to avoid unwanted encounters. Idaho Fish and Game would like to hear from anyone who observes a bear, especially if there is a conflict. You can do that by contacting the Upper Snake Regional Office at 208-525-7290.

This is his reminder for people living in bear country: