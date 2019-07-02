Grizzly capture research underway

Jeremy Nicholson, IF&G

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - As part of ongoing research, Idaho Fish and Game biologists have begun trapping grizzly bears in the Upper Snake Region.

The work will continue through the end of August within the Island Park caldera, Centennial Mountains, west of Highway 20, and the Cave Falls area along the Wyoming border.

When trapping operations are being conducted, bears are being attracted to the traps, so biologists post warning signs around the area to protect casual hikers.

Captured bears are sedated and handled through strict protocols developed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team.

Jeremy Nicholson, IF&G

Jeremy Nicholson, IF&G

Some bears, especially females, are fitted with radio collars so biologists can document their age of reproduction, average litter size, cub and yearling survival, and how often they produce a litter. The data also helps determine survival rates and causes of mortality. It also provides a better understanding of where they live and what they eat.

