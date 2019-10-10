Ground broken for Blackfoot Veterans Cemetery

News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Representatives of the Idaho Division of Veterans Services (DVS) were in Blackfoot Thursday to launch construction of Idaho's second State Veterans Cemetery.

The grounds are located on a 40 acre parcel of farm property directly south of the Idaho State Hospital South at 2245 Cromwell Lane. 

According to the DVS, the initial phase of construction includes a main entrance, a committal shelter, roads, maintenance facility, assembly area and supporting infrastructure. 

Once complete, the cemetery will offer 500 pre-placed crypts, 400 columbarium niches, and 150 in-ground plots for cremains.

The first phase of construction should be complete by Winter of 2020.

